Celebrities call out for gender equality and poverty

Over a hundred celebrities have joined a call where they demand that world leaders do something about gender discrimination and the connection it has to poverty.

Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep and Ryan Reynolds, together with almost 140,000 others, signed an open letter. Here, they demand that world leaders acknowledge that “poverty is sexist” and that they commit to helping girls and women out of poverty.

“There is no place on earth where women have the same opportunities as men, but the gender gap is greater for women living in poverty. Poverty is sexist. And we will not stand and watch while the poorest women are overlooked,” is what is stated in the letter that the organization ONE stands behind.

The letter refers to the possibilities of global summits such as the G20 meeting taking place in Argentina this week.

“We will not stop until justice is achieved for women and girls everywhere. Because neither of us is equal before everyone is,” is written further.

The call comes at a time when gender discrimination in the entertainment industry is a hot topic. During the Cannes Film Festival a week ago, actors, directors and producers went hand in hand with demands for equality and a safe workplace.

