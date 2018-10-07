Central Labour politician hacked

Central Norwegian Labour politician hacked

The Labour Party’s family spokesperson, Anette Trettebergstuen, experienced being hacked and that someone sent messages from her Twitter account.

The Member of the Norwegian Parliament tells Aftenposten on Saturday that she has changed the password «for her entire digital life». The reason was that someone had sent messages from her user profile on Twitter on Thursday. Among other posts, a direct message was sent to former Prime Minister and current Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, but that he realised that it was not Trettebergstuen who was behind it.

«Do not let our fatherland become Malmö. Time to deal with these asylum animals! I’m fed up», was the message that was sent from her account to Stoltenberg, Trettebergstuen herself tweeted. She adds that her PayPal account has been hacked as well.

Trettebergstuen, who is the deputy leader of the Norwegian Parliament’s Family and Culture Committee, says that she has notified the IT department about the incidents. She adds that she has now learned not to have the same password on multiple services and to change them frequently, something which is common knowledge.

