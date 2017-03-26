Centre Party against dual citizenship

The Centre Party (SP) does not want to allow dual citizenship. The program committee suggested this, but party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum and many others in the party want to keep the present system.

The Party’s national congress also said no to tuition fees for foreign students

The congress will still let foreign students study without having to pay in Norway.

Thus the youth party, with leader Ada Arnstad in the lead, on an important victory during the congress in Trondheim this weekend.

The majority of the program committee wanted to introduce tuition fee for foreign students. But opponents argued that it raises the quality of the studies to have an international environment and that the current scheme allows talented students to come to Norway even if they do not have much money.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today