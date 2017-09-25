The Centre party (SP) open to review health care benefits

Several parties want to review the changes in the health care scheme. Families with long-term sick children react to losing income.

As soon as the Parliament convenes on October 2, The Socialist Party (SV) will submit a proposal that will ensure that parents of seriously ill children will receive care benefits as long as the child needs it. Party Leader Audun Lysbakken announced this just before the weekend. The Centre party is considering the issue.

– We are open towards discussing adaptations for those in the most demanding situations, Parliamentarian leader in the Centre Party, Marit Arnstad, tells VG.

Sp voted with the majority to the change the nursing scheme earlier this year, while the Christian Democrats and the Greens (MDG) voted in favour of SV’s alternative.

The purpose of the adopted amendment is to ensure that more people get access to the supportive scheme. At the same time it was decided that parents can only receive support equivalent to 100 per cent of their income for one year. After that the support is reduced to 66 per cent. It was also decided that benefits can be awarded for a maximum of 5 years.

The Labour Party will not say how they feel about SV’s proposal presently

– This proposal will be considered when it is presented to the Parliament, says Rigmor Aasrud, who in the previous period represented Labour in the Employment and Social Committee. One of Aps 32 representatives voted in favour of SV’s alternative last year, the rest supported the Government’s proposal.

Sveinung Rotevatn, representing the Liberals, defends the change and says that the arraignment previously was “cumbersome and reserved for the few”. He points out that an exception scheme was provided for children with so-called “progressive diseases”, conditions that are progressively worsening. This exception applies to those who have already been granted care benefits according to the current arraignments.

The changes will be enforced as of October 1st.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today