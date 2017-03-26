Chain letter has given millions to Children Cancer Society

The Children Cancer Society (Barnekreftforeningen) has received over NOK 2 million in gifts as a result of a chain letter that was spread via Facebook in February.

Those attending give one crown for every person who “likes” the case on Facebook and five crowns for each comment.

– Since February 18, we have received NOK 2.4 million from the Facebook campaign, it is the most we have received in such a short period of time, says Communications Consultant in the Children Cancer Society, Anja Haug Tronrud, to NRK.

The Chain Letter’s origin is unknown to the association.

– We do not know anything about who started this, since chain letters constantly change in matter and form. Now the hype is to give money to the Children Cancer Society, which has engaged very many, says Tronrud.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today