Changes in plans for Prince William and Duchess Kate

Prince Williams’s inspections of helicopter at Akershus Fortress have been moved, and his pregnant wife will take a rest from the program in Oslo on Thursday afternoon.

Prince William and Duchess Kate will arrive in Norway on Thursday morning and will go to the castle for photographs and lunch. Then there is a tour of Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s sculpture park outside. Originally, the plan was that the helicopter pilot Prince William, together with Crown Prince Haakon, would look at Norway’s second rescue helicopter of the type AW101 at Akershus fortress.

“The inspection of the helicopter at Akershus fortress has been rescheduled, it is not yet clear how and when,” says senior advisor Henrik Width in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of NTB.

Thursday afternoon, there is a visit to the MESH office co-operative and meeting with British start-ups and entrepreneurs as planned, except that Dukeess Kate, who is six months pregnant will not join.

The Duke of Cambridge arrived in Sweden on Tuesday and will have a two day program there before arriving in Norway for their two days in Oslo.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

