Man charged with ordering abuse of 65 Asian girls

A man in his seventies from Møre & Romsdal met in court on Tuesday, charged with ordering sexual abuse of 65 Asian girls via the internet.

The American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) caught up with the man as part of a larger investigation and notified the Norwegian police, reports Norwegian TV 2.

The man supposedly ordered the abuse via a video chat service. The youngest victims allegedly are as young as three to four years old. The girls are not yet identified.

The retiree supposedly sent nearly half a million NOK overseas in connection with the chats, according to the local newspaper Sunnmørsposten.

When he met in Southern Sunnmøre District Court, he explained that he would gladly help those he had come in contact with and that the money had also gone to the education of a woman.

The man acknowledges guilt for several issues but also makes several reservations. He maintains, among other things, that he knew about the sexual abuses, but that they did not happen at his request. He denies culpability for several of the charges made against him.

The police found 36,000 images and videos depicting sexual abuse when they searched the man’s home.

