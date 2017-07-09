24-year-old man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Oslo

A 24-year-old Norwegian man is charged with attempted murder after four people were shot at the pub “Blå” in Oslo, the police reports.

– There is a person who has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is in discussions with his defense counsel, and we hope to get started with questioning as quickly as possible, said Chief of serious crime in Oslo, Grete Lien Metlid, tells NTB. The man’s lawyer is Tor Even Gjendem.

The accused is a 24 year old man from Oslo. He is not connected with other criminal environments, but is known to the police beforehand. The 24-year-old will be presented for incarceration early on Monday or Tuesday, says Metlid.

In a press release on Sunday, the police inform that the lead up to the incident was that the alleged perpetrator was asked to leave the premise. Metlid confirms that they investigate an incident that occurred shortly before the shots were fired.

– We will return to the event, but will question the arrestee and several witnesses. We do not have any information suggesting that there was a prior relationship between the perpetrator and the injured other than that there was an event happening shortly beforehand, she says.

Seized weapons

The man was arrested on his way out of the pub and the police confiscated a weapon. Currently, the police do not have any information about why the 24-year-old was in possession of a weapon. According to VG it is talk about a gun.

– We do not yet know where the weapon comes from, but it’s a key part of the investigation, says Metlid.

At the same time, she confirms that there are no critical or very serious injuries to either the two bouncers, the employee or the guest at Blå who were hit by the shots.

In addition to her, she says that the police have also been in contact with two women who may have had easier damage to the bullets that have returned.

Up to eight shots

The first message was that the shooting occurred inside Blå. Later it was confirmed that the episode occurred outdoors, in the intersection between Blå and Ingensteds.

Operations Manager Hanne Nordve says to Aftenposten that several shots were loosened in the entrance area.

The police arrived quickly at the place as they were already nearby in connection with a threat case when the notification about the shots came in.

The police released the first message regarding the shooting on Twitter at 2.30 am on Sunday.

Hip-hop show

The concert and drinks venue opened in 1998 and is located in an old industrial lot, across the Aker river in the lower part of the Grünerløkka district in Oslo.

Saturday night, the American hipp-hop artist Kool G Rap played on Blå. This was his first ever appearance in Norway. The concert is part of the Club Juicy event, with DJs Chris Stallion and Patski Love.

