Syrian asylum seeker charged with attempted rape in Kristiansand

A man in his twenties is in custody for four weeks charged with attempted rape of a woman who was on her way home from Kristiansand night before Sunday.

The assault the man is indicted for, happened just after the woman left a gas station at Lund in Kristiansand, reports NRK. The man was arrested later on in the day.

The court justifies imprisonment with the danger of the accused escaping from Norway. The man is Syrian citizen and he has stayed in Germany and Sweden before coming to Norway to seek asylum. The court notes that the defendant, according to his own explanation, left Germany when the authorities were to repatriate him to the Syria. He has furthermore explained to the police that he has been in Norway for one year and eight months and that he has family here.

Strong support for her claim

– The Court has emphasized the assaulted womans testimony, in which she described a man who followed after her from the town centre to the gas station in Lund. The woman testified that the man arrested, is indeed the one that assaulted her, according to the ruling.

The woman’s explanation is supported by several statements by witnesses and pictures of injuries she sustained.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today