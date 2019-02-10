Law breaches in half of the child-care

Law breaches at half of the child-care institutions

In a nationwide audit, the Norwegian Board of Health Supervision instructs the county governors to find out if those who are in child-care institutions receive proper care. The audit is still ongoing, Dagbladet has read reports from child-care 29 institutions. The reports reveal one or more breaches of the law at 15 of them.

Ten institutions have a practice that violates the Child Welfare Act’s requirement for soundness, the newspaper writes. Seven have a practice that violates the best interests of the child. Staffing, competence and management are highlighted in some of the examples that are extracted from the reports.

Serious

“The examples that Dagbladet refers to in the nationwide supervision are serious. That is why we are constantly working on quality and improvements and in order to get rid of deviations that the supervisory authority has given time to correct,” Director of the Norwegian Ministry of Children, Youth and Family Affairs (Bufdir), Mari Trommald responds.

