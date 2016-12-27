Child Poverty in Norway increases

Over 90,000 children live in families defined as poor. It has doubled since 2000, according to UNICEF Norway.

– Continuing on the track as we do today, the number of poor children in Norway continues to increase, says Merete Agerbak-Jensen acting general secretary of UNICEF Norway.

She believes the measures taken are inadequate.

– They are of treating nature and not preventive. Thus, one does nothing to fix the reasons why families are poor, and therefore the negative trend continue, says Agerbak-Jensen.

UNICEF Norway has identified what they consider the worst news for children in Norway this year.

In addition to increasing child poverty, it is bad news for the children that there is widespread use of detention of children in Trandum and that Norway is saying no to give children in the country the right to appeal if rights are violated, and that the extent of mental health problems among children, especially girls is increasing.

What is more gratifying is that there is little differences among children in Norway, more perform better in school, there are more professionals in nurseries and that Norwegian youth are drinking and smoking less.

In addition, the number of children who die in Norway, halved in the last 20 years.

– It has gone down by 52 per cent, and the reason is reduction in infant deaths, traffic deaths and SIDS, explains Agerbak-Jensen.

