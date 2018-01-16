Children in a 50/50 shared custody agreement do not struggle more than other children

Young people who live equally between their mother and father after their parents split up, do not report more mental health problems than those with parents who are living together, study shows.

They also report fewer psychological problems than young people who live mostly with one of the parents or stepparents after a split up, writes Aftenposten and refers to a recent survey conducted by the Regional Knowledge Center for Children and Young People.

Around 7,000 young people between the ages of 16 and 19 have responded to the survey, where they have received questions about, among other things, their mental health.

One of the most interesting findings is that young people who lived equally between their mother and father after divorce did not report more mental ailments than young people who live with parents who are together.

Unfortunately the survey does not provide reasons or answers. Child Ombudsman Anne Lindboe, is one of the researchers behind the report, stresses that other factors than housing arrangements may have a lot to say.

“Many times when the parents get along and who work relatively well with one another, choose shared housing,” she points out in a comment about the survey to Aftenposten.

– “Low conflict between parents is important for children’s mental health. It can therefore be difficult to know whether it is the home solution itself or the fact that the parents manage to protect their children from conflict, which is the cause of fewer mental disorders,” she says.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today