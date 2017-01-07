Children on thin ice – police warn of danger

Three girls were seen walking on thin ice in Arendal Saturday afternoon.

Now police are warning people not to go out on frozen lakes.

– We have received notification that three girls were on unsafe ice. The girls have come off of the ice and their parents were contacted and informed, informed Agder police.

The girls were seen at Langsævannet in Arendal, a place where the ice is neither thick or safe reported the newspaper Agderposten.

Police urge people throughout Aust-Agder to keep away from water that has an ice-layer covers and which is seemingly safe.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

