China denies charges of Visma hacking

‘’China has never helped steal business secrets’’ wrote the country’s embassy in Norway after charges of Chinese hacking by the IT company, Visma.

‘’This type of arbitrary accusation against China is a cliche and not even worth repeating’’ the embassy in Oslo stated in a statement sent to NTB news.

The background is a data breach against the Norwegian IT company Visma. An examination of the incident, made by the company,Recorded

Future, pointed out that hackers working on behalf of Chinese intelligence were behind it.

“China’s authorities have never participated in,or supported others in, stealing business secrets in any form” the embassy wrote in a statement.

It emphasised that China is also hugely exposed to cyber crime and hacking.

‘’But China also clearly supports cyber security and has with great force fought back against all types of cyber espionage’’ wrote the embassy.

‘’We assume that the international community participates in dialogue and cooperation to handle cyber security threats and preserve common interests based on mutual respect, equality, and common benefit’’ wrote the embassy.

Visma has its head office in Oslo and more than 8,000 employees worldwide. The data theft occurred last autumn, but was not known about until Wednesday. The hackers gained access to internal passwords and usernames, but did not get into the customers’ systems.

