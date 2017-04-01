China – Solberg visit can foster trust

China ‘s Foreign Ministry states that Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s visit to the country can promote political trust and a stable relationship between China and Norway .

– We believe Prime Minister Solberg’s visit will promote mutual political trust between the two countries, expand cooperation and ensure a healthy and stable relationship between the two countries, spokesman Lu Kang in China’s foreign ministry said on Friday, according to NRK.

Lu went on to say that China has never objected to any human rights dialogue.

– Our long term goal is to have a human rights dialogue with all countries based on mutual trust and promoting human rights together.

But we oppose any country that uses human rights to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, said Lu.

China froze relations with Norway after the Nobel Committee awarded the Peace Prize to Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo in 2010. After which Norway’s human rights dialogue with the country stopped.

– If Norway and China can regain mutual trust, there is nothing standing in the way of pursuing a human rights dialogue, said Lu Kang.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today