Christian Democrats wants Norway to receive far more ‘EU refugees’

The Christian Democrats (KrF) wants Norway to receive a far larger number of relocated asylum seekers from Greece and Italy in the future.

The youth organization (KrFU) believes 10,000 should get a stay in the next two years.

There was a prolonged debate at the National Convention in Trondheim on Saturday about how many relocated asylum seekers from Greece and Italy that Norway should receive in the future.

Norway decided in December 2015 to accept 1,500 of the 160,000 asylum seekers who are to be spread to European countries through EU’s relocation program.

In the original proposal from the Resolution Committee, it was proposed that Norway should commit to “relocate asylum seekers from Italy and Greece”.

It seems that the KrFU and several of the delegates thought this to be an overly defensive attitude.

KrFU fronted a proposal that Norway should receive 10,000 of these refugees over the next two years, a proposal that was supported by many of delegates.

– The resolution is good, but it contains no obligations. If KrF are not going to do it, who will? Former KrFU leader, Emil André Erstad, stated.

– This is a test of values that we can’t fail, one delegate said.

Party Leader, Knut Arild Hareide, warned on the other hand against being so specific.

After a very even vote, a majority of 91 against 81 votes were cast against KrFU’s proposal, but the vote was unanimous for the wording “to receive far more relocated asylum seekers than today.”

The National Convention also agreed to remove the possibility to grant temporary residence permits for unaccompanied minor asylum seekers.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today