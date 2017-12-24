Christmas 2017 TOPICS:Christmas 2017Dear readersNorway Today Oslo.Crown Prince Haakon, Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, King Harald, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Queen Sonja.Photo : Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix Posted By: Gerard Taylor 24. December 2017 Today, December the 24th at 17.00, Christmas will begin in Norway. At Norway Today, we wish all our readers a merry Christmas, and happy and peaceful New Year. Christmas greetings from the editorial board of Norway Today. Norway Today Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related
Be the first to comment on "Christmas 2017"