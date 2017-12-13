A before Christmas get together at the Palace’s art gallery

The Royal family invited the Church Mission, Salvation Army, Blåkors and =Oslo to a before Christmas gathering at the Palace’s art gallery, Tuesday.

King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit were all present at the gathering at Queen Sonja Art Gallery, behind the Palace in Oslo.

The art gallery was opened during Queen Sonja’s 80th birthday celebrations in June, as a gift from the king. It is the queen herself who manages the art gallery.

During the opening it became known that the art gallery would have three seasons. Spring is devoted to contemporary art, summer season exhibitions will be linked to the exhibition at the Palace, and end of the year would mark Christmas.

Earlier Tuesday, King Harald and Crown Prince Haakon attended the church precession with the King’s Gard at the Oslo Cathedral, which is part of the King’s annual before Christmas programs.

