Christmas and New Year celebrations threatened by fever and cough

It may be the most runny and feverish Christmas for many Norwegians in years. The Flu has arrived earlier than usual, and Public Health (FHI) awaits a disease peak around Christmas and New Year.

Southern Norway is currently at the top of the statistics, and has the highest number with fever, muscle pain, headache and runny nose most of these are in Oslo, Akershus and Vestfold.

Early outbreaks

– The number of flu cases is now already at the the top levels we had last year, and higher than seasonal average.

It is unusual with so many cases already in December, but now waiting thus FHI peak around the impending holiday season.

So far this autumn 3000 Norwegians been diagnosed with the flu. Just last week 185 people were hospitalized with influenza, shows the statistics for week 50.

Nationally, influenza activity remains low, according to FHI.

Older and toddlers

It is mostly elderly admitted to hospital, followed by young children aged 0-4 years.

Essentially, the influenza A (H3N2) has been detected, and is what so far characterizes the season for 2016/17. Also elsewhere it is influenza A (H3N2) virus that dominates.

FHI says that it is not too late to get vaccinated, but emphasizes that it takes approximately two weeks from when the vaccine is administered to providing protection. Therefore it is recommended that people hurry in now for vaccinations.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

———-