Christmas presents stolen from Bodø train

Christmas presents stolen from freight trains from Bodø

Burglars stole from a postal messenger on a freight train between Bodø and Oslo. An unknown number of Christmas packages have been stolen.

“It’s extra sad when people steal Christmas presents,” said Press Manager John Eckhoff to Avisa Nordland newspaper.

The burglary occurred on Saturday night. The train had travelled from Bodø to Oslo. When it arrived in Oslo, it was discovered that the seal of the confiner was broken and that no-one had noticed.

The container carriage contained letter shipments, packages under 2 kilos. Such shipments aren’t insured.

‘’The thieves had opened the broadcasts. The packaging and container were separated. Thus, we do not know who the owners are. Possibly there are between 50 and 100 affected,’’ said Eckhoff, and asked people who miss packages to contact Posten’s customer service department.

The case was reported to the police.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today