Church appeal against Trump’s Jerusalem Declaration

Over 1,000 priests and church workers have joined an appeal this week against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

‘This is a conflict of land and power, where many people use the Bible as argumentation. It is at this point that the priests and the church workers mark a position’, said parish priest, Lise Martinussen, to Dagsavisen newspaper. She started the appeal after inspiration from a similar initiative by British artists.

Trump gained strong reactions worldwide when he recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in early December, announcing that he would move the United States embassy there.

Martinussen put out the call in a Facebook group, and received a lot of response. Over three days, more than 1,000 people have signed the petition.

‘There were so many who would like to expand this, from priests and church workers, and eventually also to employees, and volunteers in Christian organizations,’ said the parish priest at Strindheim’s church in Trøndelag.

The church call is in line with a statement from the Intermediate Council on November the 30th, which stated that ‘inter-church councils will work for Jerusalem to be recognised as a city for three religions, and two nations.’

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today