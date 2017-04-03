All cigarette packets will be green from this summer

All tobacco packs sold legally in Norway will get a dark green and get a standardized and similar appearance, regardless of brand from 1. of July.

The purpose is to prevent children and adolescents from starting to smoking or snuff.

– We know that young people are influenced by the appearance of tobacco packages. No one wants children and young people to start with tobacco.

With commercial-free packages we will put an end to marketing toward the youngest among us, said Health minester Bent Høie.

The regulation means that tobacco packs should have dark green color and the same shape. Font indicating mark and variant will be standardized.

The manufacturer’s logo and design elements such as colors and symbols can not be used, either on the packaging or the products.

Detailed regulation rules will be determined before the summer. There will be exceptions for certain product groups such as cigars and pipe tobacco.

The tobacco industry will during a transitional period have the opportunity to sell off inventories and convert production.

Standardized tobacco packs have already been introduced in Australia, England and France, and it is in the works in several other countries.

From 1. of July it will also be prohibited to use e-cigarettes in places where there is no smoking today.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today