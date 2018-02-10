City council wants to expand beer sales

The city council of Oslo wants to expand beer sales on public holidays

In Oslo, the city council wants to make it possible to buy beer in the stores until 6 pm on several holidays.

Today it is only possible to buy beer until 3 pm on Easter Eve, Pentecost, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, but the city council wants to expand the sales time to 6 pm on those days, NRK reports.

there will however still not be allowed to serve alcohol before noon on May 1 and May 17.

When Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) presented the Government platform on Jeløya on January 14, it became known that the Government wishes to expand alcohol sales to 9 pm on weekdays including Saturdays. The parties also want to amend the Alcohol Act so that opening hours in the wine monopoly (Vinmonopolet) local stores can follow sales times for alcohol set by the municipals.

In the Government platform, the Conservatives, Frp and Liberals also make it clear that it will be easier to operate stores on Sundays.

The desired expansion of beer sales did not please the Christian Democrats (KrF) represented by party leader Knut Arild Hareide. This should not surprise anybody.

– We will never support extended sales time for alcohol. Today I have been out skiing, and I think that most people would like to spend their Sundays on similar activities rather than on shopping, Hareide states to VG.

