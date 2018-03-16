City council will lower the number of cruise ships in Bergen’s harbor

The city council in Bergen proposes a maximum number of three visitor cruise ships per day.
The current number is on four vessels per day. The proposal will be sent for consultation and will not enter into force until 2020.
The city council’s goal is to limit the number of cruise passengers visiting Bergen. They will not change the current amount for cruise passengers, which is currently at 9,000.
© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today
