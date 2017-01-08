The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) warns that airport attacks could happen in Norway

Shootings such as the incident in Florida on Friday could happen in Norway, according to the CAA.

‘If I refer to events in the United States as correct, then they practice the rules, procedures and practices in the same way as in Norway. Then the answer

is that this could happen in Norway’, said section manager, Jørgen Ingebrigtsen, of Security in the CAA to NRK news.

Five people were killed when a man began shooting people waiting at the baggage belts at the airport in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. The perpetrator had brought weapons in his luggage, something you can also do in Norway.

Ingebrigtsen said the strict security regime ceases when travellers collect their luggage.

‘The baggage area is not defined as a security restricted area’, said Ingebrigtsen.

Transport Minister, Ketil Solvik-Olsen, believes an increased threat and public debate could lead to increased security at airports in the future.

‘Our social mission must be to create a society where we can stop these kind of people before they are loose among the population, regardless of whether

they are at an airport, a train terminal or in a shopping mall’, said the Minister.

