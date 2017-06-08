Clear majority against a large region in the north

Substantial majority against a large region in the north

The Government and support parties KrF and Venstre have little support in the people when they merge Finnmark and Troms into a large region in the north, according to poll.

Six out of ten of the respondents thinks there are going to be too big distances in a large region in the north, while only one in five say they do not share this objection, reports Klassekampen.

The remaining of the 1,014 people infact have asked on a national basis on behalf of the Community Association, say they are not sure.

The Poll correspondingly show little support for the proposal to merge the counties of Buskerud, Akershus and Østfold to the region Viken. Only one in four of those surveyed say they are for, while half are opposed.

The art of the possible

KrF has pledged government support for regional reform, but admits to the newspaper that the solutions they will vote for in Parliament on Thursday, are not optimal.

– The Viken solution is not optimal, and not what KrF locally wants. When it comes to Northern Norway, it is better to split into two than with one big region. There are many things that could be resolved better, but politics is the art of the possible, says the party’s municipal spokesman, Geir Sigbjørn Toskedal.

