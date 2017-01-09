Clear majority willing to allow egg donation

A clear majority says they are positive to egg donation in Norway, according to a poll. 57% of the respondents answered yes, while 22% responded no.

The remaining 21% are unsure, according to the poll conducted by Response Analyse for the newspaper Aftenposten.

The poll also indicates that there are more women than men who are positive to allow egg donation with 60% women compared to 54% men.

Support for allowing egg donation is the highest among people living in Eastern Norway. It is the younger generation that is most positive about the proposal.

Norway is one of the few European countries that does not allow for egg donation. Here in Norway Ap, Frp, Venstre and SV say yes in their political programs and together have a majority in Parliament.

Both the Sp and Høyre have said no, although their voters have said yes according to the poll.

Health and Human Services Minister Bent Høie has indicated that egg donation and assisted reproduction will be the subject of a parliamentary report on biotechnology during this year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today