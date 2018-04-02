Climate experts say 2 degrees will not prevent destruction

The goal of limiting global warming to 2 degrees is not enough to prevent devastating and deadly climate change,according to a new report.

The Paris agreement, which was signed in December 2015,aims to keep global warming below 2 degrees and try to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees. But in a report from Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society researchers concluded this is not enough.

If the soil is heated by 2 degrees, it could lead to mass fluctuation,lower income levels, food and water shortages, and extinction of plants and animal species. The developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America will be hardest hit, the report stated.

They emphasised that the 2 degree goal will save mankind some misery, but there will be droughts and floods.

“If we can’t limit the warming to 1.5 degrees, but to 1.7 or 1.8, it will still help much more than just giving up,” said Dann Mitchell, editor and assistant professor at the University of Bristol.

