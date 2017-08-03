Climate and work on summer camps for the political youth

Fight for climate and jobs for young people are the main issues when it is showtime for summer camps for the political youth. Both the FPU and the Young Conservatives have record participation.

– Record registration this year is makes us happy! It suggests that there currently is great optimism among the Young Conservatives. There are many who want to contribute to the election campaign – and who will put the pedal to the metal in the weeks leading up to the election, says leader of the Young Conservatives, Kristian Tonning Riise, to NTB.

A total of 400 youths converge on Tromøy in Arendal on Thursday, when the youth party’s summer camp opens. Party Leader and Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, will visit the camp on Friday.

– The main purpose of the summer camp is to equip the members for the election campaign. Also to provide the final vitamin injection. Before the will be joining debates and stands – and thereby hopefully helping Erna into four more years as Prime Minister, Riise emphasizes.

Anniken Hauglie and Minister of Knowledge Torbjørn Røe Isaksen will also visit the camp during the week, as well as Deputy Leader and Minister of the Interior, Jan Tore Sanner.

Risky oil policy

When a total of 90 members of Green Youth meet on Risøya in Tvedestrand, it does not suffice to create new jobs for young people. They jobs must also be environmental friendly.

– We are terrified that the unemployment that has affected young people will hit again if we do not get out of dependance on oil, says national spokeswoman for Green Youth, Anna Kvam, to NTB. She is even the first candidate for Parliament in Hordaland.

She believes that the current oil policy is risky.

– When Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) recently said that young people should not give up oil dream, we believe that it is a trap. If we do not restructure the work now, we believe that it presents problems for future workers, stresses Kvam, who adds that the refugee crisis is also a hot topic.

Tough demands

There will also be record participation when the Minister for Transport and Deputy Leader of Frp, Ketil Solvik-Olsen, and FPU Leader, Bjørn-Kristian Svendsrud, open the summer camp for the Progress Party’s Youth (FpU) on Thursday. About 200 youngsters participate in the camp at Skottevik Holiday Center in Lillesand.

– We will be clear towards Frp about our expectations for the next four years, when party leader Siv Jensen arrives on Friday, FPU chairman Bjørn-Kristian Svendsrud reveals to NTB.

The youth party will hand over a claim list to the party leader, which is mainly the strengthening of animal police and more nurses in schools. But first and foremost, there is the care for the elderly that separates FpU from the other youth parties.

– As far as we have registered, none of the other youth parties has care for the elderly as election campaign issues. We want to highlight that things are not just about youngsters. We believe that the elderly should be given greater freedom of choice by opening for bidding on care services, explains Svendsrud.

The highlight is Gro

For the third consecutive year, more than 1,000 young people attend the AUF summer camp on Utøya.

– We are often called the election campaign machine for Ap. It is delicious to educate us and to discuss. Then travel home on Sunday – with total commitment to make the best campaign ever, says AUF leader Mani Hussaini to NTB.

Both speed-dating and football are on the program. But the camp is first and foremost about making tough demands on Labuor leader Jonas Gahr Støre, who attends on Friday.

– This year’s election will be a climate battle. We do not need to look to the United States to find climate skeptics. Under the Frp and the Conservative Government meetings, they sit side by side. We need a government that cuts the emissions and at the same time provides more jobs, says Mani.

On Wednesday night, NATO Leader and former Prime Minister, Jens Stoltenberg, attended Utøya as the surprise of the day. Mani has however another ace up his sleeve.

– The highlight of this year’s summer camp will be the visit of Gro Harlem Brundtland on Saturday. She opens the election show, the AUF leader reveals.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today