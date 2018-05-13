Closes Mjøsa and Glomma in order to stop flood waters

Mjøsa and Glomma will blocked off in order to prevent Sarpsborg and Fredrikstad from being hit by heavy floods. The flood peak is expected during the weekend.

“All the water is going to go through the Øyeren Lake, so we first tap Øyeren to get the water out. So we hope to get much of the Glomma water through the lake, while we delay the Mjøsa waters. And then we’ll let the Mjøsa waters flow in the end,” says NVE Director Per Sanderud to NRK.

The NVE reports that the floods in Oppland and Buskerud and parts of Hedmark from Saturday morning are at level red. The waters in Glomma at Elverum has decreased marginally on Saturday. In Mjøsa the waters however continue to rise.

