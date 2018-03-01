The cold wave in Europe has cost at least 48 lives

PolandEva Kumula, right, and Andrej Domachowski, two homeless people from Poland, pose for a photo in a homeless camp under a building in the center of Brussels on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. As a cold snap grips Europe, authorities in Brussels have begun forcing homeless people off the streets and out of sub-zero temperatures. A mayor in the Etterbeek neighborhood has ordered that people be obliged to take shelter at night between 8:00 pm and 7:00 am until March 7 unless the weather improves. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 1. March 2018

European countries are reporting more and more deaths due to the cold wave.

 

The temperature has dropped to minus 30 in several European countries. Snow storms are causing traffic chaos, and in some places people are snowed in. The

Red Cross have now asked authorities and volunteers in several countries to assist in helping those who need it, wrote Aftonbladet newspaper.

The cold wave hits the homeless, the poor and the oldest hardest, and many countries are reporting more deaths. In Poland, at least nine people have lost their lives, and four have died in France, including an elderly lady who was found outside the entrance to a nursing home on Tuesday.

Five have lost their lives in Lithuania, three in the Czech Republic, and two in Romania, among them an 83 year old lady found on a street covered in snow. A homeless man was found dead in Italy.

Although the Arctic has experienced record high temperatures, the cold wave in Europe has led to snowfall as far south as the Mediterranean islands of Corsica and
Capri.

 

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

