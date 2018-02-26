Colosseum dressed in white for the first time in several years

It is not the tourists, but frost from Sibiria that visited Rome’s famous tourist attractions on Monday. Snow for the first time since 2012, has led to chaos in the capital.

A cold front with snow, rain and strong wind from Siberia reached Italy on Sunday – and Monday the snow arrived in Rome. The Colosseum, as well as the nearby Roman Forum and Palatine Hill, have been closed as a result of the unusual weather.

In addition, the authorities have encouraged people to stay at home as much as possible, and closed several of the city’s schools. Also the trams and buses have been affected by delays and cancellations. The subway in Rome, however, run as normal.

The snowfall has caused the roads to be exceptionally quiet in the tourist city so far, and instead, there are also many pedestrians looking to photograph Rome’s famous buildings dressed in snow.

Due to the cold, local authorities have decided to keep more churches, subways and train stations open to giving shelter to homeless people.

Rome is not the only city in Italy that is covered in snow, and the rest of the country has got a white blanket all over it. Sunday the football match between Juventus and Atalanta in Turin had to be cancelled due to snow.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

——