Combating violence and rape is this year’s main slogan for March 8

On Thursday, a meeting was held to determine the slogan for this year’s March 8th parade to be arranged in Oslo, and “Combating violence and rape – legal protection for women” was adopted as this year’s main slogan.

Among the 20 slogans that were adopted after the debate and voting, are among others, slogans for the protection of the equality law, the fight for equal pay and a 6-hour work day, and international solidarity issues.

Hanne Størset, Press Representative for the March 8th Executive Committee, says that there were many more persons who showed up for the meeting on Thursday than she can remember since she joined in the ’90s.

– There were many more persons who showed up than there was room for, but we managed to get everyone in. There was a good atmosphere at the meeting, and there were justifiable discussions both for and against slogans, says Størset to the news agency NTB.

