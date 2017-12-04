Commuters can enjoy the re-opening of the Nordbytunnel Monday

Commuters in Akershus can drive through the Nordbytunnel on the E18 on Monday morning. This weekend, 100 men have worked in the tunnel and everything has gone according to plan.

“The tunnel’s northbound lanes will open no later than 5:30 Monday morning after being closed for three months, and so far it appears that the work will be completed by the deadline,” project manager Thomas Kalleberg told NTB.

“The tunnel should not be closed one minute longer than it has to,” said the project manager.

He tells that over 100 men worked in the tunnel night to Saturday and a good deal of night to sunday.

– Now we’ll just clean the tunnel before we open. Electricians are working to test that everything is working properly.

Friday, December 1, the tunnel closed in both directions. The southbound lanes opened Saturday. The work done includes cleanup, road marking, signage and testing.

It was notified in advance of the danger of long queues in connection with the closed tunnel.

“It has actually gone surprisingly well,” says Tone Sorken from the Norwegian Road Traffic Bureau to NTB. However, there was some traffic for those who drove to Oslo on Sunday afternoon.

The tunnel is closed in both directions Monday night between 21:00 till 24:00 due to road marking. Detour is via Nessetveien, reports the Norwegian Public Roads Administration on Twitter.

The rehabilitation of the Nordbytunnel continues throughout the nights until the autumn of 2018. Then traffic is directed through one of the lanes. The work will be completed in 2019.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today