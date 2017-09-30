Compensation after breast removals in Oslo

Four women receive compensation after uneccesary surgeries in Oslo

Four out of 21 women who had breasts and ovaries removed after a snafu at the Oslo University Hospital, receive compensation, according to the newspaper Klassekampen.

From 2002 to 2012, the women got either ovaries, breasts or both removed at the hospital due to faulty gene tests. The Norwegian Patient Injury Compensation (NPE) states that five of the 21 women who were affected have applied for compensation. Four of these have now received compensation, the newspaper writes.

The reason for the surgeries was that the Department of Medical Genetics at the hospital had informed the women that they had inherited a potentially lethal cancerous gene. In 2014 it was discovered that this conclusion was wrong. The hospital didn’t report the error before two more years had passed.

Trine Jenssen Waagbø is one of those who have been awarded compensation. She says that the case has been a major strain. For her, the operation led to major physical and mental problems.

– It was good to be believed and compensated. I was nervous, although I felt I had a right to compensation, she says.

Compensation for the last woman is still under treatment by the NPE. The unneccesary surgeries have subsequently been submitted to the County Governor of Oslo and Akershus.

Head of Department at Oslo University Hospital, Dag Undlien, does not wish to comment on the case.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today