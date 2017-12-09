Complaint from the Islamic Council has been rejected by the government

The Islamic Council complained in November about the Ministry of Culture’s decision to stop the state aid to the organization. The complaint has been rejected by the cabinet earlier this Friday.

The annual state aid that was paid to the Islamic Council was at 1.3 million kroner and was paid twice a year.

Islamic Council Norway (IRN) complained, on 20th of November this year, of the decision made by the Ministry of Culture to cut state aid to the organization, but the complaint did not arise.

The government has justified that the cut in funds is due to that the Islamic Council no longer has the required trust and that they do not meet the terms of support.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today