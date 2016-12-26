Confidence in the Bergen police is on the wane

Half of the Bergen population have proved, during the past year, to have had less confidence in the police’s ability to investigate crime, a new study shows.

More seriously, confidence is continuing to drift away from police in Norway’s western capital, reported the newspaper Bergens Tidende, who ordered an investigation by ‘Response Analysis’.

The most famous of case concerned the murder of eight-year-old Monika Sviglinskaja in 2011. Parallel to that, now, in the legal system, there has been a new instance of a 52-page memo from an undercover agent, which among other things, describes how serious narcotics offences have allegedly been given a low priority for a long time.

But it isn’t all negative news. Police in the west got far more positive attention when they uncovered a network that had exchanged material showing sexual abuse of children.

Nor are there only negative results in the ‘confidence survey’. While 49% say they have weakened trust in the police, 7% answered that their confidence in the police has been strengthened over the past year, while 39% answered that it is unchanged. 4% of respondents answered that they ‘do not know’.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today