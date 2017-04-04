Consent for vaccine from one parent should be enough

The Government proposes an amendment which says that only one parent need to consent to vaccinated the child.

The Government points out that vaccination coverage in the population must be between 80 and 95 percent a to get a disease under control, depending on how contagious the disease are.

If the vaccination coverage is too low, the diseases there are control over today will come back.

– It is therefore important that it dont creates unnecessary obstacles to that most children and young people get the vaccines in the childhood immunization.

A requirement for consent from both parents can lead to unfortunate delays and loss of essential vaccines, says Health minister Bent Høie.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today