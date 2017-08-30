The Conservative Party Norway’s largest political party according to a NRK poll

The Conservative party is larger than the Labor Party in a poll showing citizen majority two weeks before the parliamentary elections.

The right has 3.3 percentage points to 25.7 percent in the polls that Norstat has done for NRK. At the same time, the Labor Party falls by 4.6 percent to 24.4 percent compared to the NRK’s poll six days ago.

The labour party (AP) was polled 3.4 percent points below the average of all polls published over the last seven days. The Right (H) ends 2.2 percent points above average a week back in time.

“If only half of our voters from 2013 choose the Labor Party now, I believe we know what our mission is: we must reach those voters,” Støre told NRK.

Hardest possible majority

– I didn’t think it was possible. That we are the biggest political party, this has not happened since the spring before the 2013 election. It is very nice. But the elections are on September 11,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg said to NRK.

With the Left (V) back with 0.7 percent points to 3.3 percent and only one mandate in Parliament, the Progress Party(Frp) of 15.0 (+0.8) and the KrF raised 0.9 percent points to 6 percent – it would have become a majority in the parliament with 85 mandates, barely the majority of the bourgeois if this had been a choice.

According to NRK, the Right has not been greater than the Labor Party in a parliamentary election since 1924.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today