Conservatives and Labour back in Akershus and Oslo

Conservatives down on new Akershus poll

The Conservatives loses two parliamentary mandates from Akershus if the votes are cast at this autumns’ election as a recent poll suggests.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s party falls from 31.3 per cent in May to 28.5 per cent in June, according to the Akershus survey InFact has made for Budstikka, Østlandets- and Romerikes Blad.

Since the parliamentary elections in 2013, when the Conservatives received 33.9 per cent of the votes in the county, the drop is more than 5 percentage points. It would cost Solberg two representatives from Akershus if the measurement is going to be the election result.

At the same time, the Centre Party is doing very well in the poll. The party receives 8.9 percent of the votes, against 7.8 percent in May and 2.5 percent at the 2013 election. The numbers might give the party two mandates against none today.

SV increases its support by 1.6 percentage points to 5.1 percent, while the Progress Party will end 13.8 percent after an increase of 1.3 percentage points.

The Liberals and Christian Democrats remain below the barrier limit at 3.7 and 3.1 per cent respectivly

The error margin is 3.1 percentage points, and the movements on the measurement are therefore not considered significant.

Labour (Ap) loses the most on Oslo measurement

The Labor Party goes back two percentage points, but remains the largest party in Aftenposten’s metropolitan poll for Oslo. Red gets historically high support.

Ap gets 30.1 per cent spport, according to a poll made for Aftenposten.

The Conservatives is the second largest party, but with 28.3 percent goes back 0.9 percentage points from the corresponding measurement in March. Thereafter Frp follows, which increases its support base by 1.2 percentage points to 11.6 percent.

Red is up 1.2 percentage points, and at 6.2 per cent has the highest support level ever, just below SV. The Liberals and MDG follow just behind these.

In the survey, the respondents are also asked what they would have voted if there were municipal elections now. Here, the Conservatives remain on top with 34.8 percent, in front of Ap with 26.7 percent.

