The Conservatives plunges on a poll in Rogaland

The Conservatives drops almost 9 percentage points in Rogaland compared to the election results four years ago, according to a recent poll.

On the poll made by InFact for VG, the Conservatives receives 21.2 per cent in the oil county. At the 2012 parliamentary elections, Erna Solberg’s party was the largest with 30.1 per cent.

Now it is the Labuor Party which is by far the largest. Although, Jonas Gahr Støre, also has experienced a decline in recent polls – 2.9 percentage points down compared to Haugesund Avis’ poll from June – Labour climbs 4.5 percentage point compared to the election results four years ago.

Centre party doubles up

The biggest difference from the election results in 2013 is for the Centre Party. The party more than doubles in popularity, with a progress of 5.6 percentage points to 10.8 percent. Frp is threading the water, with a decline of 0.2 percentage point to 18.5 percent. Also the Christian Democrats stays relatively strong in Rogaland, with 9.3 per cent, albeit down 1.3 percentage points from last time around.

SV receives 3.6 percent (+0.3 percentage points), Left 3.1 (-1.4), MDG 2.9 (+0.7), Red 1.6 (+1.2) and others 1, 9 (-0.3). The margin of error in the poll recorded on August 18 is plus / minus 3.1 percentage points.

