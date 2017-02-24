Considerable avalanche danger winter break weekend

In large parts of the country it is reported to be considerable avalanche danger on Friday and Saturday. A landslide has closed Snauhaug tunnel in Oslo on Friday.

The avalanche danger is increasing and is significant in many parts of the country, according varsom.no.

Early Friday morning there was a landslide across the road outside the Skauhaug tunnel on the county road 7 in Kvam municipality in Hordaland.

Police said to the news agency NTB that no one was injured and that no one is missing in the slide, which consisted of a mixture of snow and rocks.

On Thursday, a skier was taken down by an approximately 100 meter wide avalanche in Sogndalsdalen, but he managed to come out on his own. The avalanche was triggered when skiers were in a seldom-used trail. Afterwards, the police issued a warning about the large avalanche danger for Sogn and Fjordane.

In the neighboring county of Møre and Romsdal, skiers are now requested to be very careful and listen for rumbling noises which could indicate an avalanche, according to NRK news.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today