Convicted Norwegian pedophile arrested by police in Thailand

A Norwegian who’d been formerly convicted of sexual assault against children has been arrested for possession of pornographic material by Thai police.

‘’The Foreign Office is aware that a Norwegian citizen has been arrested in Thailand and has been offered consular assistance. In light of the statutory duty of confidentiality, the UD has no further comment,’’ said Ingrid Kvammen Ekker, Communications Adviser in the UD, to TV 2 news.

The man has previously been featured by the channel in several reports last year, and has himself stated that he has “pedophile tendencies”. He has been convicted eleven times in Norway, among other things, for gross sexual abuse of children.

When he moved to Thailand, he served an eight-year detention for child sexual abuse, but escaped before ending the sentence.

Now he is in police custody in Thailand and will eventually be handed over to Norway.

Thai police acted against the Norwegian after a request from the Norwegian

authorities.

According to Thai media, the man was watching child pornography videos on his laptop when the police entered his residence. He lives with his Thai wife, and according to the news channel, many children live there.

