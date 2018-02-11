Convoys and closed mountain crossings in southern Norway

Snowfall and weather conditions entail that several mountain crossings in southern Norway are closed while there are convoys on others. Other stretches can be closed at short notice.

If you want to cross the mountains between east and west on Sunday, it is Filefjell which seems to be the safest bet. At 3 pm on Sunday, all vehicles could still follow the European route 16 from Lærdal in Sogn to Vang in Valdres.

County road 53 between Tyin in Vang in Oppland and Årdal is available as well, but the road can be closed at short notice.

It was worse on highway 52 over Hemsedals where there have been convoys for all vehicles weighing more than 7.5 ton. Currently this applies to all vehicles.

Closed at night

Convoys were also initiated for all vehicles on county road 50 between Aurland in Sogn og Fjordane and Hol in Buskerud as of Sunday moring, but at 3 pm the road was closed due to stormy weather.

Fylkesvei 27 across the Venabygdsfjellet in Hedmark and Oppland was closed on Sunday morning but was reopened in the afternoon. the road will however be closedly between 10 pm and 7 am.

After convoys being imposed at night, the E134 was closed over Haukeli from Liamyrene in Røldal to the Haukeli tunnel a little further east due to storm. Between Seljestad and Horda in Hordaland, Convoys was gradually introduced due to the difficult driving conditions.

Danger of avalanches

Riksvei 7 across Hardangervidda was open for passenger cars on Sundays while there was convoys imposed for vehicles over 7.5 ton. The Road Traffic Center warns that theisroad can be closed at short notice. Also on county road 37 between Rauland and Mjøsvatn there are convoys.

State road 9 between Hovden and Haukeli is closed between Hovden and Vamark.

State road 13 over Vikafjellet in Sogn og Fjordane will be closed on Sunday, while county road 45 through Hunnedalen in Sirdal was closed due to danger of avalanches.

