Coop store in Bodø totally destroyed by fire

The Coop store at Volden in Bodø was totally destroyed in a fire on Fridaynight.The police are investigating whether the fire was arson.

The first announcement of the incident came at approximately 02.30.

‘’A few million went up in smoke. A business building and a shop burned up,” said operations manager, Fred Leirvik, of Nordland police district to NTB news while the flames were still ravaging the buildings.

Eventually, the fire department gained control of the fire.

“There are a lot of glowing ruins, and the fire service are on the spot, while we have departed from there,” said Leirvik at around 05.45 early this morning. He stated that the store was completely destroyed.

One of the police’s hypotheses is that the fire may have been stated deliberately.

“It’s unusual that it started to burn at 03.00 in a business building. In the beginning, there was fire on the outside of the building’’, said the operation manager.

Large visible flames arose from the building during the fire, and the police asked neighbours to keep doors and windows closed.

“Four police cars are on site, and the fire service has pushed the ‘big button’ so they have all of their crews out there,” said Leirvik.

