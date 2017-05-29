Nordic prime ministers will strengthen cooperation

Nordic prime ministers wants to strengthen cooperation

Prime Minister Erna Solberg emphasized the importance of both Nordic and Atlantic cooperation when she met her Nordic colleagues in Bergen on Monday.

Four days after US President Donald Trump’s hard word to NATO partners in Brussels, Solberg made it clear that there are no new signals from the United States, even though the form is new.

“This is not a new message to do more, although the way it is said is different. The theme is the same and we are already in the process of stepping up the defense,” she said at a press conference after the first talks.

Both she and the other four prime ministers agreed that Nordic cooperation is important in a world of new challenges.

The meeting of the five prime ministers is an annual session that takes place every spring. This time the meeting was held in Solberg’s hometown.

Celebration of Finland’s 100th anniversary

To Bergen she could welcome Denmark’s Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Juha Sipilä Finland, Islands Bjarni Benediktsson and Sweden’s Stefan Löfven.

Among the themes the five they have discussed are digitization and the fight against climate change, innovation and increased competitiveness in Nordic cooperation. Solberg mentioned the need for increased coordination with China.

The two-day informal collection started with a boat trip to Bjorøya outside Bergen. The program also marks the celebration of Finland’s 100th anniversary at the Bergenshus fortress.

During the second day of the meeting, the five prime ministers will visit the Research Institute of the Sea Research Institute in Austevoll, where climate is on the agenda.

