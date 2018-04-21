The Council of Europe leader, Jagland, asked to assess his position

Thorbjørn Jagland has ruled the Council of Europe very badly,and should consider his position as Secretary General, wrote one of the leaders of the Council’s Parliamentary Assembly.

Ian Liddell-Grainger, leader of the Conservative Party Group in the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE), wrote the letter to Jagland, reported Aftenposten newspaper.

“Given your lack of management of your organisation, your contempt for the parliamentary assembly, and lack of attempts to do anything about corruption in your organisation, you should now assess your position,” wrote the British politician.

Jagland’s press spokesperson, Daniel Holtgen, thinks everything in the letter is wrong, including the allegations that Jagland has not taken up claims about corruption in PACE.

On Sunday and Monday, the investigation commission, which has examined the corruption charges in PACE, will submit a report. The allegations are that Azerbaijan will placed politicians in PACE to stop criticism of human rights violations

