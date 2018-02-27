Court approves diesel ban in German cities

A German court has ruled that cities in Germany can introduce a ban on diesel cars in city centers.

The ruling was made in a court in Leipzig on Tuesday and initially comprises Düsseldorf and Stuttgart. However, this may pave the way for other cities to also introduce prohibitions or restrictions on diesel cars.

In turn, it can lead to consequences for Germany’s major automotive industry.

The air quality in many German cities is worse than the law allows. According to figures from German authorities, about 6,000 people die annually as a result of high levels of nitrogen oxide (NOx). About 60 percent of NOx emissions come from vehicles, and in particular diesel engines.

There are over 15 million cars with diesel engines on German roads, as well as several million trucks, buses and heavy vehicles that also use diesel.

