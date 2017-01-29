Court decision states that incoming travellers can stay in the United States, despite the entry ban

A federal judge has ordered the cessation of the transmission of travellers who are stranded at U.S. airports as a result of Donald Trump’s new travel restrictions.

The ban, which applies to people from many Muslim countries, has created chaos at many U.S. airports, and travellers who were in the air when the president signed the order have been detained at the airports, awaiting expulsion.

Now, however, a federal judge in Brooklyn has ruled that two Iraqi men with valid visas will not be sent from the country. Instead, they have been granted temporary leave to stay in the United States.

According to the human rights organization, the ‘American Civil Liberties Union’ (ACLU), which drew the matter before the courts, the decision will also apply to all other cases in which people have entered the U.S.A. with what initially were valid visas’, according to ABC News.

