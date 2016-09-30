Court of Human Rights is investigating seven Norwegian child welfare cases

The Attorney General confirms that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)is to investigate seven Norwegian child care, “a significant number of cases”.

– It appears that they are looking to look at Norwegian child welfare, and if we take enough into account in the protection of family life, says Christian Reusch, senior attorney at the Attorney General, to the newspaper Dagbladet.

A case involving forced adoption, another deals with measures taken by child welfare authorities against a Polish citizen residing in Norway, and whether these measures are contrary to her right to family life.

The third case is a foster home case, the fourth is a case filed by a Norwegian Romanian women, alleging infringement of the right to family life because she can not have contact with her daughter.

The fifth case raises questions about whether various measures, including the decision on adoption of the complainant’s two children, involve the violation of the mother’s right to family life.

It remains unclear what the other topics discussed will be.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

———–